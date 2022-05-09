Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Akshay Kumar's praise of The Kashmir Files: 'Majboori mein kya bolega aadmi'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently took a dig at Akshay Kumar alleging that the actor appreciated his film The Kashmir Files out of 'majboori (helplessness)'. In a new interview, Vivek was told that several people in Bollywood like Akshay praised the film. Vivek said that the actor had to laud the film as many people asked him about The Kashmir Files. Both Vivek and Akshay Kumar were part of a function in Bhopal where Akshay had appreciated The Kashmir Files but also said that his film Bachchhan Paandey became a flop due to it. (Also Read | Vivek Agnihotri thanks Akshay Kumar for praising The Kashmir Files after the actor says, 'Meri picture ko duba diya')

Earlier, on Twitter, Vivek had shared a video in which Akshay said, “Hum sabko desh ki kahaniyan kehni hai, Kuch jaani maani, kuch ankahi, ansuni. Jaise Vivek ji ne Kashmir Files bana kar ek bahut bade dardnaak sach ko saamne rakha hai. Ye film ek aisi wave ban kar aayi jisne hum sabko jhinjhor kar diya hai . Wo aur baat haiki meri picture ko bhi duba diya hai. (All of us, we want to tell stories of our country. Some may be well-known, others not as much. For example, Vivek has made The Kashmir Files that brought a painful truth to the fore and shook us all. That it caused my film to flop is a different issue).” Sharing the video, Vivek had written, "Thanks @akshaykumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles."

During a recent conversation with VJ Raunac, it was pointed out that Akshay appreciated the film. Vivek replied, "Woh toh majboori mein ab kya bolega aadmi jab 100 log saamne khade hoke sawaal puchenge Kashmir Files. 'Aapki film nahi chali aur woh chal gayi' toh kya bolsakte hai? Woh toh main ek function mein tha Bhopal mein usme bolna padh gaya (That he had to say out of helplessness when 100 people came to him asking about The Kashmir Files. When asked 'your film didn't do well and that one worked' then what can he say? I was also attending a function in Bhopal where I had to praise the film)."

When further asked if he got any appreciation message, Vivek replied, "Peeche koi nahi bolta sab public...Ek aadmi ne mujhe message nahi kiya...Sablog apni film promote karne jaate hai aur media waalein unse Kashmir Files ke baare mein puch lete hai. Toh unhe majboori mein kuch bolna padhta hai. Par apne mann se kisine kuch nahi bola (Nobody appreciates personally...No one messaged me. Everyone was promoting their films and the media would ask about The Kashmir Files. They had to say something out of pressure. But no one said anything out of their own will)."

Vivek's The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in lead roles. The Kashmir Files is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits residing in Kashmir valley in the 1990s. In its opening week, The Kashmir Files garnered ₹110 crore whereas in the same time Bachchhan Paandey did a business of ₹46 crore.

