Vivek Agnihotri responds to Anurag Kashyap's ‘serious research kar lena’ remark: 'Bholenath, aap saabit kardo'

Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap locked horns on Wednesday after The Kashmir Files director showed his disagreement over Anurag's views on how South films have led to Bollywood destroying itself. In response, Anurag questioned Vivek's research for his own films. Reacting to it Tuesday night, Vivek shared a sarcastic tweet in which he also asked God to prove that there were no killings of the Kashmiri Pandits. Also read: Anurag Kashyap says pan-India bandwagon led to Bollywood destroying itself: 'When you emulate, you set up for disaster'

Replying to Anurag Kashyap questioning his research, Vivek tweeted, “Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi (Dear God, please prove the 4-year-long research for The Kashmir Files was false. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg is all false. 700 videos of the Kashmiri Pandits is all false. The Hindus were never killed. You prove it, I will not repeat this mistake again).”

Vivek Agnihotri responded to Anurag Kashyap's tweet.

It all began when Vivek reacted to a news article that went with the headline: 'Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap'. Vivek reacted to it, saying, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?”

Anurag had reacted to Vivek's tweet on his statement, saying on Twitter, “Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena (its not your fault sir, the research for your films is also like how your tweets are on my conversations. Its the same with you and your media. No problem, do serious research next time).”

Talking about the downfall of Bollywood, Anurag had said in an interview to Galatta Plus, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage."

