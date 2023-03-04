Vivek Agnihotri says ‘people change’ as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Ujjain temple: 'I remember when he joked...'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter on Saturday and reacted to the news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's recent visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. After Kangana Ranaut praised the couple, The Kashmir Files director came forward to talk about how people change with time. His tweet was referring to Virat's old comment about ‘prayers and worship'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut on Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visiting Ujjain temple: 'Such a good example this power couple is setting'Sharing a video of Virat and Anushka from the temple, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I remember a lot of tweet-diggers had trolled a young Virat Kohli when he had said jokingly ‘do I look like pooja paath types’. People change. And it’s a great thing. Because change is another name of a meaningful life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vivek's tweet referred to criticism faced by Virat seven years ago. It happened during a press conference at the T20 World Cup when a reporter asked Virat if he does ‘pooja-paath’ (prayers) to calm himself during pressure situations. Virat had said, “Do I look the pooja-path types? (Do I look like I do prayers and worship)?” and left everyone in splits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the video shared by Vivek has gone viral on social media. It shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma inside the temple along with other devotees. They visited the temple Saturday morning, a day after the third Test match between India and Australia in Indore. News agency ANI quoted Anushka saying about their visit, “We came here to offer prayers and had a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple.”Earlier in the day, it was Kangana who posted an Instagram Story for Anushka and Virat, and lauded them for setting a ‘good example’. She wrote, "Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON