Vivek Agnihotri criticises Anurag Kashyap's 'intellectual dishonesty' for judging The Kashmir Files without watching it

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to Twitter and reacted to Anurag Kashyap who recently said that he wouldn’t want Vivek’s film to be India’s official entry for the Oscars. In a separate interview, Anurag had said that he has not watched the film due to differences in ideology. The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late-1980s. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri says Anurag Kashyap tried to ‘sabotage’ The Kashmir Files)

Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared a recent interview of Anurag Kashyap, where he had said he hadn't watched the much-talked-about film. Vivek wrote, “Look at the intellectual dishonesty of these people, they judge and review your film without EVEN SEEING it. The genius filmmaker says #TheKashmirFiles which is about Hindu Genocide is not his ideology. Does this mean his ideology is that of Islamic Terrorists Brotherhood?”

The war of words started when Anurag discussed India’s entry for the Oscars this year and said he didn't mind any film except The Kashmir Files. He told Galatta Plus, “India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files.” In response to the comment, Vivek tweeted, “Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa."

The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar. The film received largely favourable reviews and emerged as one of the top-grossing Hindi films in the post pandemic era. While the film was praised by many for highlighting a sensitive issue, some also criticised it for the portrayal of Muslims as aggressors in the movie.

Vivek also alleged Anurag had tried to ‘sabotage’ The Kashmir Files. He told India Today, “I don’t have a problem with anybody criticising the film. In every interview, I say I am the greatest fan of SS Rajamouli. Vijayendra ji (Rajamouli’s father and RRR’s writer) is a very dear friend of mine, like an older brother. Any film can go for Oscar, how does it matter. It’s the jury, which will decide. So wishing this film (RRR) goes is fine but pinpointing a certain film with which you had problems in the past and you have tried to sabotage it. Now you are running a campaign that it should not go for Oscars is ethically and morally wrong. I make my film very passionately so I can protect them very passionately.”

