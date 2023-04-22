Vivek Agnihotri slams 'lifeless, depressed' looking models in Sabyasachi ads: 'Please celebrate Indian culture'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has criticised mimicking of the "sad, drugged & depressed lifestyle of the West" in the world of advertising. He also showcased a few print advertisements as an example, adding that Indian festivals and culture should be celebrated instead of aping negativity from the West. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri tells Babul Supriyo to ‘come back to music’)

Director Vivek Agnihotri shares his views on 'sad' looking models in advertisments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a few pictures of the advertisements in Saturday's newspaper, Vivek tweeted, "On Akshay Tritiya & Eid - festivals of celebration and happiness, 8 pages of fashion ad in TOI (worth millions) but full of lifeless, sad & depressed models. As an advertising professional, I believe, mimicking sad, drugged & depressed lifestyle of the West is a dangerous trend. Pl celebrate India, our festivals, our culture and above all life. Pl share your views."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later in the day, Vivek added a calrification: "Disclaimer: the above comment is no way questioning the credibility of Sabyasachi as a designer and his talent. It’s only about this new negative trend in advertising. And I have made this comment as a trained advertising professional. For the first lesson in advertising is ‘consumer delight’."

Film writer and editor Apurva Asrani responded to the post with an explanation and wrote, "Theory: Our fashion industry takes its cues from Paris, London and New York. Currently the West, economically and politically, seems to have a bleak outlook on life. This seems to a reflection."

A glimpse of tweets on the new post by Vivek Agnihotri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few Twitter users also offered their explanations. One of them wrote, "Smiles always capture attention but sad faces don't and the focus remains on the brand only." Another one wrote, "The reason why models have a blank face is so that people look at the model’s attire rather than her face. If the model is seen laughing or smiling, people won’t notice the dress she is wearing."

"All of them want Big International Sales, hence they submit to the moods of the West. The Hauté Couture fever. Its evident in the cuts & appearances as modifications in the Indian attire," another one wrote.

Vivek is currently working on his film, The Vaccine War that will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi, among many others. The film is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON