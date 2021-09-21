Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Vivek Anand Oberoi took his son Vivaan to catch MI vs CSK live in Dubai
bollywood

Vivek Anand Oberoi took his son Vivaan to catch MI vs CSK live in Dubai

As the Dubai International Cricket Stadium opened, the actor spents time with his son; he says that he wants his kids to enjoy the small joys of life
By Titas Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Vivek Anand Oberoi spends some quality time with his son as they catch Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings live (Manoj Verma/HT)

What makes for a better bonding session for fathers and sons other than cricket? Vivek Anand Oberoi and his son Vivaan have always been major cricket buffs and they have been spending their time watching matches together during the Indian Premiere League (IPL) season. And this time, since the Oberois are in Dubai already, the actor-producer took his son to experience Mumbai Indians playing against Chennai Super Kings in person.

He says, “Vivaan is a big cricket buff. As a hands-on parent, I don’t want to miss these small joys of life. Watching Vivaan grow up has been the most satisfying experience of my life and I truly cherish the time we spend together.”

There is much excitement and intrigue among cricket lovers to watch the remaining portion of the IPL, a part of which was suspended indefinitely in May this year after a rise in Covid-19 cases. And with the world going back to normal one step at a time, Oberoi wants his kids to go back to experiencing life with the same abandon.

There’s another reason why the first match is special for the father-son duo. Talking about it, he shares, “I am a big fan of the Mumbai Indian team. Vivaan is a fan of Dhoni and thus, he is always rooting for Chennai Super Kings. This match was really special to us and we wanted to experience it in the best way possible.”

He adds with a laugh, “We had placed our bets on favourites. I was rooting for Mumbai and I told Vivaan that if Mumbai Indians win, he would have to treat me to some ice cream.”

