After working in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil films, actor Vivek Oberoi is craving to work in a Marathi movie. Barring his friendly appearance in Teecha Baap Tyacha Baap, Oberoi hasn’t done any work in Marathi cinema. “Riteish (Deshmukh, actor-friend) and I keep discussing it once in a while. He would randomly call me and say, ‘Let’s do a Marathi film’. I always reply, ‘C’mon Bhau let’s do it’. But nothing really has converted,” Oberoi shares. Vivek Oberoi wishes to do a Marathi movie: Riteish Deshmukh and I keep discussing it

Oberoi admits ‘it would be interesting’ to reunite with his Masti co-star Deshmukh for a Marathi film. He adds, “I’m not averse to working in any language. Regional cinema is not even regional anymore. It’s just good and bad films. You make a good film and it gets seen across the world. Look at Bhau’s movie Ved and what it has done. It’s done wonders and, you know, in such a sensitive movie, unlike what he’s done before. It’s such a sensitive movie that he has put his heart and soul into and it’s done phenomenal business.”

The actor spoke about Marathi cinema as he was in the city for the launch of his store of lab grown diamonds, Solitario. The Dharavi Bank actor was in the city almost a month and half ago. “I was here to visit our factory and meet up with the team. It’s a nice work culture, which is very typical in Pune,” he mentions.

For him Pune is all about fond memories, right from his Dad (actor Suresh Oberoi)’s shooting to the five hour long family trips. ““Pune is full of memories. Pune was greener, much cooler and a lot less populated those days. We would spend the weekend here. Eat at Kayanis and pack bags full of Shrewsbury biscuits to take them back home. I even came back here as a college student competing against all the Puneris and it was a lot of fun here. So there’s always a comfort zone,” he recalls.

As he is in the city, he confesses that a lot has changed. “Pune is different now. It’s just a big city. It’s not how it used to be. It used to be a city but a village at the same time, in terms of people, social relationships and it was a small community. You knew everybody, and everybody knew you. It has grown exponentially and it’s a good thing. The startup ecosystem and culture here in Pune is amazing. The industrial culture has always been great.The city is growing leaps and bounds. It’s becoming a big city,” he signs off.