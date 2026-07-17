Vivek Oberoi dodges question on Sonam Wangchuk amid continued hunger strike: ‘Abhineta hun, neta nahi’

As concern continues to grow over activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk's health amid his indefinite hunger strike, actor Vivek Oberoi has opted to stay away from the issue. When asked to weigh in on the ongoing protest, the actor sidestepped the question, saying he is an actor, not a politician.

Vivek Oberoi evades question on Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 20th day today on Friday.

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Recently, Vivek stepped out for an event where he was asked about his opinion on the ongoing protest and Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike. However, it is not clear at which event Vivek shared his views. The actor avoided the question, mentioning that he avoids commenting on political matters but believes people must be allowed to raise their concerns in a healthy democracy.

Responding to the question, Vivek said, “Yaar main abhineta hun, neta nahi hun. Toh main political cheezon pe dhyaan nahi deta hun. Hum toh observe karte hai, seekhte hai. Life mein bahut kuch dekhne aur seekhne ko mil raha hai (I'm an actor, not a politician. So I don't involve myself in political matters. I simply observe and learn. Life is giving me plenty of opportunities to watch, experience, and learn).”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked what he had made of Sonam Wangchuk's protest, Vivek said that people expressing differing opinions was an integral part of democracy. He added that in a democratic country, everyone has the right to voice their views and be heard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked what he had made of Sonam Wangchuk's protest, Vivek said that people expressing differing opinions was an integral part of democracy. He added that in a democratic country, everyone has the right to voice their views and be heard. {{/usCountry}}

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“Observe ye kiya hai ki ye bhi ek nayi cheez thi aur mujhe lagta hai ek healthy democracy mein har awaaz ko apni jagah milti hai. Ye logo ne agar apni awaaz vyakt ki hai toh ye healthy democracy ka sign hai (What I've observed is that this was something new. I believe that in a healthy democracy, every voice has its place. If people have expressed their views, it's a sign of a healthy democracy)," Vivek added.

Notably, Vivek stopped short of either backing or criticising the protesters' demands. Instead of taking a position on the issue, the actor confined his remarks to emphasising the importance of a democratic society where people are free to voice their concerns and express their opinions.

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Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike

The Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and leaks during the NEET exams. Wangchuk joined them and began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28.

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Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 20th day today on Friday. The Delhi High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation raising concern over the activists health. A petition was filed before the high court on Wednesday, seeking urgent medical intervention, including admission to a hospital, ensuring that he receives the required medical treatment and force-feeding food to him.

In the most recent update regarding his health, doctors on Wednesday said he remains "very weak" and is under round-the-clock medical supervision. His weight has dropped to 57.15 kg, down 400 grams in the past 24 hours and 8.9 kg since he began his indefinite hunger strike.

The protest has garnered support from multiple political leaders and actors across the country, with many urging him to end his fast and prioritise his health. Sonam Wangchuk said he will not end his fast and urged protestors to question the government as to why it is not engaging in dialogue.