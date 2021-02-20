Vivek Oberoi says 'Pyaar hume kis mod pe le aaya' after getting fined for helmet-less romantic bike ride with wife
Actor Vivek Oberoi has reacted with humour after he was fined by the Mumbai Traffic Police for riding his bike without a helmet on Valentine Day, with his wife, Priyanka Alva.
"Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! (Love brought us to an unexpected place. My love and I went for a ride on our new bike but without a helmet, we got fined) Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @MumbaiPolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask," he wrote in a tweet.
An FIR was also registered against him on Friday for not wearing a mask in public. With coronavirus cases rising again in Maharashtra, the administration has ramped up corrective measures. The case was registered against the actor at Juhu Police Station, an official said, according to news agency PTI.
Also read: Farhan Akhtar on Arjun Tendulkar bring trolled for nepotism: ‘Don’t weigh him down before he’s begun'
The FIR was registered against him under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) alongwith provisions of the Maharashtra COVID -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said. Under both IPC sections 188 and 269, an offender can be punished with up to six months in jail or fine or both.
Vivek was last seen in the biopic PM Narendra Modi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2019. The film was panned by the critics and flopped at the box office.
(With inputs from PTI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fined for not wearing helmet, Vivek jokes about bike ride with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia posts gorgeous selfie but her minimalist mangalsutra grabs all the attention
- Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week, shared a gorgeous airport selfie on Friday. However, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed all the attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey jokes about infecting 'long lost people' with Covid
- Actor Ranvir Shorey joked on Twitter that it would be a great idea to connect with 'long lost people' and infect them with the coronavirus. He tested positive a few days ago, and is quarantining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita does not have a nanny for son Veer: 'Anmol and I are doing everything'
- Amrita Rao said that she and her husband, Anmol, are hands-on parents to their little boy, Veer. They welcomed their son in November last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor shares a look at her scrumptious meal of biryani and kebabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Dia Mirza's mehendi ceremony: Bride looks gorgeous in yellow, see photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan on Arjun Tendulkar's selection in IPL: 'Don’t murder his enthusiasm'
- Farhan Akhtar has defended Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and has asked trolls to not murder his enthusiasm and weigh him down before he’s begun with their accusations of nepotism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's manager says 'prominent' Bollywood celebs were 'negative' about her
- Anjula Acharia revealed that when she first signed Priyanka Chopra, 'prominent people' in Bollywood warned her that she was 'wasting (her) time'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi's Mumbai and Goa homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biopic series on Maharani Gayatri Devi announced, Dia Mirza reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kangana, Deepika, Aamir discussed item songs and misogyny in films. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'
- Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox