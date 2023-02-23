Waheeda Rehman reveals her father was worried about her, told her mom 'isko sambhalo ye pagal ho jayegi'

Waheeda Rehman will be seen as a guest in the new episode of Arbaaz Khan's chat show The Invincibles. On Thursday, the actor-producer shared a teaser of the upcoming episode featuring Waheeda, where the veteran actor opened up about her early days. She recalled her father would keep telling her mother to take care of her as he was worried about her after noticing that she would perform scenes from films in front of a mirror. Also read: When Mumtaz said no heroine except Waheeda Rehman ever spoke to her, did not even say hello

Since making her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi (1955), Waheeda Rehman has worked in films such as Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962). Her more recent films include Aamir Khan-starrer Rang De Basanti (2006) and Delhi 6 (2009) with Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, among others. In the upcoming interview with Arbaaz, the veteran actor recalled her life before she joined films.

Arbaaz Khan asked her, "Kya aap filmon ke performances mirror ke samne kabhi kabhi karti thi (Did you perform movie scenes in front of a mirror)?" To which, the veteran actor agreed, and replied, "Mere daddy kehte the mummy ko 'bhai isko sambhalo yeh pagal ho jayegi'. Phir ek din bulo kar unhone bola mujhe ki 'kyun karte ho beta aise?' Maine kaha mera dil karta hai ki main jab hasoon toh duniya hase aur main jab royun toh duniya roye (My father used to tell my mother to take care of me as he worried I will go mad. One day he called me and asked why do I do that, and I said my heart wants the world to smile when I smile, and cry when I cry)." Arbaaz then said to her, "Yeh toh phir actor banne ke hee asar hai (You showed all the signs of becoming an actor)."

Waheeda also recalled that she was asked to change her name for films. She shared her reaction to it, and said in the promo, "Excuse me, it is my own name. Mere parents ne diya hai (My parents have given me the name), why should I change my name? Din raat mehnat karne ke liye taiyar hoon main, lekin chand batein jahan (I am ready to work hard, but a few things about which) I don't feel comfortable, I will not do it because I won't be able to."

The veteran actor turned 85 this month.

