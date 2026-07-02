Ayushmann Khurrana's theatre group once rejected Wamiqa Gabbi, then she became his co-star. Watch their 'confrontation'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi recently starred together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan. This was the two actors' first collaboration, but it wasn't the first time they crossed paths, figuratively speaking.

Ayushmnann Khurrana with Wamiqa Gabbi in a still from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

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Last month, in an interview, Wamiqa revealed how she was rejected by a theatre group that Ayushmann was a member of. The clip of their hilarious confrontation has now resurfaced on social media.

Ayushmann's theatre group rejected Wamiqa

On the show, Ayushmann spoke about his college days in Chandigarh before he entered the film industry and how he had been deeply involved in acting and singing since then. He said, "I had a band and a theatre group, I was having a lot of fun in Chandigarh."

Wamiqa interrupted him and asked, "Which theatre group was this? Aaghaaz?" She then revealed that she had auditioned for the theatre group. "They rejected me," she said. Visibly embarrassed, Ayushmann responded, "I was not there that time. My juniors must have rejected you."

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{{^usCountry}} Wamiqa gave a sarcastic, "Yeah." She continued, “But now we are doing a film together so f*** y**.” She later clarified, “I am saying this to your juniors and not to you, I love you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wamiqa gave a sarcastic, "Yeah." She continued, “But now we are doing a film together so f*** y**.” She later clarified, “I am saying this to your juniors and not to you, I love you.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under T-Series Films and BR Studios. The film was a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film was released theatrically in May to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences and also performed underwhelmingly at the box office.

Ayushmann and Wamiqa's upcoming films

Both Ayushmann and Wamiqa have an array of films in the pipeline. The Vicky Donor actor will next be seen in Akash A. Kaushik's Udta Teer, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. He also has Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Mupapa in the pipeline.

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Wamiqa, meanwhile, has multiple projects lined up across several languages. She will be seen in the Tamil films Iravaakaalam, Genie and DC. Her next Telugu film is G2. She also has the Malayalam and Punjabi films Tiki Taka and Kikli in the pipeline. Her upcoming Hindi films include Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling and Kuku Ki Kundli.