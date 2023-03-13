Watch Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's unmissable chemistry as rumoured couple walks the ramp

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandayare rumoured to be in a relationship since quite a few months. On Sunday, they took their fans by surprise by walking the ramp together for the first time. The two turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week. Also read: Ananya Panday attends a pre-wedding party for cousin Alanna Panday with all-white dress code. Watch

Aditya was in a black suit with a hint of glitter. He walked alongside Ananya who was in a black dress with a thigh-high slit and a matching shrug. They also paused for a moment and shared a quick conversation on the ramp.

While not many loved their real life pairing, some did appreciate them for complimenting each other. A fan wrote, “They look good together.” Another commented, “Idk why but they look adorable together.” Meanwhile, a comment also read: “Woh Jodi nhi hai unki movie aane wali hai (they are not a couple, they will be seen together in a movie).”

It all seem to have begun on Koffee With Karan last year when Ananya Panday said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot.” In episode 4 of season 7, Karan asked Ananya what's brewing between her and Aditya. The promo showed Karan telling Ananya, “I saw at my party” but Ananya cut him off saying, “No, no you didn't see anything.” Ananya went speechless as Karan asked her further, “What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?”

They have since been spotted together at parties and events. From Karan Johar's house party in January to Jackky Bhagnani's house party in February, the couple has been regularly spotted together, even twinning in the same colour, at parties.

Ananya is currently working on Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She has wrapped up Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She has one more film in the pipeline. Her last outing Liger with Vijay Deverakonda turned out to be a dud at the box office.

Aditya recently saw the release of his much anticipated web series, The Night Manager. The show also has Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome among the lead cast. He also has a film Gumraah in the pipeline.

