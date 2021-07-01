Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch how Hema Malini screamed like a kid on seeing her friend Rekha, she touched her feet

Actor Hema Malini invited Rekha to her birthday party in 2018. Upon seeing her friend Rekha, Hema could not contain her excitement.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Hema Malini and Rekha sharing a hug.

Actor Hema Malini has often spoken in sweet terms about her friend, actor Rekha. If you had any doubts about their strong bond, this video will clear it all.

In 2018, on Hema Malini's 70th birthday, Rekha paid her a visit. She was among Hema's many friends from the industry who were invited to the party. However, it was Rekha who got the warmest welcome.

In a video that has resurfaced on social media, Hema is seen screaming Rekha's name after spotting her in the room. Dressed in a pink saree, Hema calls out for Rekha and the latter comes rushing to her side. After exchanging a hug, Rekha also bowed down to touch Hema's feet, who is six years her senior.

Fans were also happy to see the equation between them. "Beautiful bonding," wrote one. Another called it 'nice'.

On Rekha's birthday last year, Hema had shared a heartfelt note. "Happy Birthday wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend," she wrote.

Hema and Rekha have worked together in films such as Apne Apne (1987), Jaan Hatheli Pe (1987) and Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja (1975). In 2016, Rekha also donated 35 lakh to a girls college in Hema Malini's constituency of Mathura.

Hema started working in the film industry with Tamil film Ithu Sathiyam in 1963. She later worked in hits such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, The Burning Train and others. She was last seen with Rajkummar Rao in Shimla Mirchi (2020).

Rekha made her acting debut in the 1966 Telugu film Rangula Ratnam when she was just 12. She later starred in films such as Silsila, Umrao Jaan, Khoobsurat and others. She was last seen in Shamitabh (2015) as herself.

