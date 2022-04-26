Watch Ranbir Kapoor 'introduce' Alia Bhatt post-varmala in video from wedding: 'Say hi to my wife'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married for two weeks now but fans of the two continue to remain interested in every single detail they can get their hands on. Now a video from their varmala ceremony shows Alia and Ranbir exchanging garlands, followed by a kiss. Post the ceremony, Ranbir is seen introducing his ‘wife' to his clan and she greets them with a sweet ‘hi’. Also read: Ranveer Singh dances with Alia Bhatt to Dholida in unseen BTS video from Gangubai Kathiawadi sets. Watch

A video from the couple's varmala ceremony went viral soon after the wedding. Both the bride and the groom wore white for the intimate wedding which was only attended by close family members and friends. The two exchanged garlands as Alia's mom Soni Razdan oversaw the ceremony, with Ranbir's aunt Babita sitting in front, as the couple were surrounded by the guests in their balcony. Ranbir went down on his knee to let Alia put the garland around his neck. As soon as he stood up after wearing the garland, he kissed Alia. The newlyweds then turned around to look at all the guests who witnessed their nuptials. Ranbir said to his extended family, “Say hi to my wife," and as they all said cheered, Alia too waved her henna-decorated hand and said “hi" to all of them.

A fan commented on Alia and Ranbir's kissing moment, “she had no idea he straight up went for it, she is blushing hard.” Many others reacted to the video on Twitter with a “hi”. A fan even asked, “Was Ranbir crying?”

Alia announced their wedding on Instagram with intimate pictures from the ceremony, which took place at his Bandra residence on April 14. She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

