Ranveer Singh dances with Alia Bhatt to Dholida in unseen BTS video from Gangubai Kathiawadi sets. Watch

Ranveer Singh shook a leg with Alia Bhatt on her song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi during the filming of the music video. Ranveer, who has worked with Alia on Gully Boy, was seen grooving with her and other background dancers in a new unseen video from the Gangubai sets.

Saregama Music shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of Dholida on its YouTube channel on Tuesday. The video revealed that Ranveer, who has previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, paid a visit to his Gangubai Kathiawadi set on the day they were filming the song.

Ranveer says about Dholida in the BTS clip, "Gaana hit hai (the song is hit). Blockbuster." He then performs the hook step of the song with Alia and the background dancers, before he and Alia raise their hands and clap. The video also included clips of Alia Bhatt rehearsing the song and her opening up about her experience of filming it. The actor revealed that she practised for the dance for four days and said the shooting was fun but hard. She said, "It was also very cold in the night. I remember my back was like totally caught up, my feet cut and scratched."

Ranveer had also performed the step with Alia when he joined her during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi in February. The two actors will be seen on the screen together again in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, helmed by Karan Johar, also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra and is scheduled for release next year.

Ranveer will soon be seen in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and the. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also stars Boman Irani, Shalini Pandey, and Ratna Pathak Shah, will hit theatres on 13 May this year.

