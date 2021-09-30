Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Watch Riteish Deshmukh jump in as troll calls Genelia D’Souza ‘vulgar aunty’: ‘Inka naam kya tha?’
bollywood

Watch Riteish Deshmukh jump in as troll calls Genelia D’Souza ‘vulgar aunty’: ‘Inka naam kya tha?’

Riteish Deshmukh could not help but jump in as Genelia D’Souza was attacked by a troll and called ‘cheap’ and ‘vulgar’. Watch the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have been married for nine years.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza appeared as guests on the newest episode of Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch, and tackled criticism and troll comments. One particularly nasty comment called her a ‘vulgar aunty’ whose ‘overacting’ would embarrass even children.

While Genelia said that the person behind the comment appeared to be having a bad day and hoped he was ‘well’, Riteish wanted to know his username. On being told by Arbaaz that it was ‘universe yoga’, he said, “You know, you need to do that.” He then demonstrated breathing exercises and added, “Kapalbhati, breathing. And after that, Shavasana (corpse pose).”

The comment read, “Besharam (shameless), cheap, vulgar aunty always overacting. Doesn’t suit your age and face especially when you’re married and got two kids dadi amma (grandmother). Even kids will be shocked and embarrassed with all your overacting. They’ll be like, ‘Even we don’t act anything like this’.”

RELATED STORIES

Genelia was visibly shocked by the comment and said, “I don’t think he is having a good day at home. I think he is very frustrated, bechara. I mean, I don’t know. I hope you’re well, bhaisaab. I hope you’re really okay at home.” She added that even in films, she was never offered ‘vulgar’ or ‘cheap’ roles. “I am always married, I am always the girl that you take home,” she laughed.

Also see: Genelia D’Souza initially thought Riteish Deshmukh was a ‘rich, very connected brat’. Here is how they broke the ice

Another person, in a comment read out by Arbaaz, advised Genelia to be ‘normal’ and said that being so ‘hyper’ all the time makes her look ‘unreal’ and pretentious. She said that she was really not pretending and is actually a little hyper. “I am a little bit chubby, I am a little bit bubbly and I think you like that about me,” she added.

Riteish and Genelia will soon be seen co-hosting the second season of the interactive game show, Ladies Vs Gentlemen, on Flipkart Video.

Topics
riteish deshmukh genelia d'souza
