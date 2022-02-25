Watch Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez ace dance challenge; Badshah reacts, fan says ‘two queens in one frame’

Shilpa Shetty has left the internet buzzing after she shared a video of herself and Jacqueline Fernandez participating in the Ba Ba Ben dance challenge on Instagram. They recorded the video when Jacqueline joined Shilpa as a guest on the actor's new talk show called Shape of You, which will debut on Filmy Mirchi's YouTube channel soon. Also Read: Shilpa roasts Kapil over his ‘drunk tweets’, asks why he isn't active on Twitter

Shilpa shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot with Jacqueline, in which they are attempting a popular dance challenge based on the song Head Shoulders Knees & Toes (Ba Ba Ben). In the Instagram reel, Shilpa, who is wearing a denim jumpsuit of sorts and a pair of black heels, is seen twerking with Jacqueline, who sports a blue dress.

"Kidding around," Shilpa captioned the post, adding hashtags like #craycray #reels #bts #fun #reelkarofeelkaro and #reelitfeelit. Jacqueline, who made the reel in a powder blue bodycon dress, also shared the video on her Instagram story and feed, while saying, "this was kinda hard in a skirt."

Shilpa and Jacqueline's video received several compliments from fans, including one from singer Badshah who commented a heart-eyed emoji. Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur joked, "Monkeys." Another follower commented, "So beautiful." “Two queens in one frame,” wrote another fan while one more said: “Two beauties together is a fairy combo.”

Shilpa's new programme is a wellness-themed chat show which will see celebrities open up about their mental and physical transformations. Apart from Jacqueline, Badshah, Shehnaaz Gill, Masaba Gupta, and John Abraham is also expected to make an appearance on the show. Also Read: Illusionist makes Shilpa Shetty float in air, Manoj Muntashir goes ‘wow’. Watch

Shilpa previously opened up about her debut talk show in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. Posting a small clip of herself sharing her views on the importance of fitness in her life, she wrote, "I strongly believe that every day brings along various reasons to celebrate YOU. The one thing that completes this celebration is the gift of Health and Wellness. So, @filmy.mirchi and I have joined hands to unwrap these secrets with some very special guests in tow through my new show, Shape of You."

