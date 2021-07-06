Welcome actor Snehal Daabbi says producer Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid his dues for 14 years: 'Yeh kaisi industry hai'

Actor Snehal Daabbi has claimed that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has not paid him for his work in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome, adding that he would not work in any of his films anymore.

Snehal Daabbi played the role of Majnu Bhai, the close aide of Anil Kapoor's character in the comedy. Welcome featured Akshay Kumar opposite Katrina Kaif. Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat and Nana Patekar also played important roles in the film. Welcome released in December 2007, and Snehal's money has been due for past 14 years.

Snehal told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "I haven’t yet been paid. Firoz bhai would just assure ‘Deta hoon paisa, deta hoon paisa, deta hoon paisa (I will give you the money)’. Hence, I was disillusioned here and was wondering ‘Yeh kaisi industry hai (What industry is this?)’.”

“Firoz Nadiadwala mujhe ₹10 crore denge fir bhi unki film nahi karunga. Firoz bhai commit karte hai, fir ghoom jaate hai (I won't do Firoz Nadiadwala's film even if he offers me ₹10 crore for a film. He commits and then does not keep his promise),” Snehal added.

The actor also revealed that Welcome is not the only film for which he hasn't been paid. He said that he shot portions of a Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi film, titled Sher. Claiming that he wrote the film as well, Snehal Daabbi said the film was dumped after they completed 85% of it

In 2016, director Anees Bazmee had said that Firoz had not cleared his dues for Welcome. Ahead of the release of Welcome Back, Anees told Firstpost, "I have exempted ₹3 crore of total ₹5 crore due. He promised to pay the rest ₹2 crore but I was given two post-dated cheques, one of November the other of December (each of ₹1 crore). At the time of withdrawal, he had issued a stop payment of both the cheques. There are many workers who are yet to get their dues." The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had also issued a non-cooperation directive against Firoz.

Apart from Welcome, Snehal Daabbi has featured in many popular films including Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Welcome Back. He will now be seen with Akshay Kumar in their upcoming comedy, Bachchan Pandey.