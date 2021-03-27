IND USA
Kriti Sanon has a number of interesting films in her including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush.
Kriti Sanon drops glamorous pics. Amitabh Bachchan pays her a compliment, says 'wow'

  • Kriti Sanon's latest pictures got a compliment from an unexpected quarter when veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her look.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:14 AM IST

On Friday, actor Kriti Sanon dropped some glamourous pictures of hers. While many complimented her, to everyone's surprise veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also left a message in the comment box.

Sharing her pictures, Kriti wrote: "Salsa anyone?" The pictures flattered her perfectly toned body. She wore a geometrical patterned, crepe maxi dress. Commenting on it, Amitabh simply said "wow" with a read heart emoji. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover dropped a number of fire emojis in appreciation and so did actor Patralekhaa.

On her work front, Kriti recently completed the shoot of her film, Bachchan Pandey. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez apart from Kriti. Reportedly, Akshay plays a dacoit aspiring to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist with a secret desire to turn a film director. The film's entire cast and crew had been based in Jaisalmer for shoot of the film. Her character in the film is called Myra.

At the completion of her portion in the film, Kriti had written on Instagram: "And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala ’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinema."

After a brief break, Kriti began shooting for her next film, Bhediya, where she has been paired with Varun Dhawan. Sharing a photo on their arrival in Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is being shot, she wrote: "#BHEDIYA arrives in Arunachal Pradesh! @varundvn @nowitsabhi #DineshVijan @maddockfilms."

Also read: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’ designed by Gauri Khan

She also announced that she will be part of Saif Ali Khan and Baahubali star Prabhas' ambitious next, Adipurush. She wrote on Instagram with a picture, "A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world.."

Amitabh, meanwhile, will be seen in Chehre, which is scheduled to release on April 30. He has also been shooting for Ajay Devgn's Mayday. Amitabh will also be seen in Sairat director's Jhund and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

