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Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar film gets audience approval, Dhurandhar ‘link’ tickles fans

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Jun 26, 2026 10:49:09 am IST

Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar leads this madcap comedy about a fake film, directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vora.

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Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 10:49:08 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Review hails smartly cut trailer

    One viewer praised the film's trailer for not giving out spoilers. “Hats off to whoever cut the trailer Welcome to the Jungle. Comedy trailers should stay this random and unpredictable so the audience can enjoy the jokes while watching movie. Spoiling gags in the trailer is plain stupidity,” they wrote.

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 10:32:18 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Film ‘much more’ than what trailer showed

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 10:27:28 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Box office prediction

    The comedy caper is expected to open in the 15-20 crore range, slightly higher than Akshay's previous release, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 10:25:08 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Dhurandhar spoof tickles fans

    An online review of the film reads: “The audience is thoroughly enjoying it. #AkshayKumar and Farida Jalal are at their absolute best. Packed with hilarious meta references, especially the #Dhurandhar spoof including FA9LA song, which are absolute screamers. 😂”

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 10:11:01 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar shares message for fans

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 10:09:07 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Viewers hail Akshay Kumar

    A 3.5 star review of the film on X reads: "Welcome to the Jungle is an ENTERTAINER. Delivers exactly what it promises, and while the comedy here is at its best, the film has more to offer. #AkshayKumar is the back-bone & his timing elevates every scene, proving that this genre belongs to him!"

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 10:02:29 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Advance booking figures

    Welcome to the Jungle fared well in advance bookings, selling just around 1.2 lakh tickets for the opening day, grossing over 3.1 crore in the process

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 09:51:10 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Read HT's review of the film

    Hindustan Times' review of the film reads: “Not every film needs to be profound. Some just need to entertain. Welcome To The Jungle understands that assignment from the outset and, despite an average finale, delivers enough laughs to make the ride worthwhile.”

    Read the full review here

  • Fri, 26 Jun 2026 09:38:01 am

    Welcome to the Jungle Release and Review LIVE: Akshay Kumar comedy arrives in theatres

    Welcome to the Jungle has released in theatres on Friday, 26 June, with paid previews in select theatres across India on Thursday evening.

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