Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film shows growth, crosses 36 crore

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy-action drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, is out in theatres. The ensemble comedy has been receiving a lot of response from audience and has taken a good start at the box office. (Also read: Welcome To The Jungle review: Akshay Kumar and team deliver a laugh riot; Farida Jalal, Raveena Tandon steal the show)

Welcome to the Jungle box office

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others star in it. (HT_PRINT)

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Welcome to the Jungle has collected ₹17.27 crore on its second day of release. It is a growth from its opening day haul, which stood at ₹15.25 crore. With ₹3.75 crore from paid previews, its total India net collection now stands at ₹36.27 crore while the total India gross collections are now at ₹43.18 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle registered the third-biggest Bollywood opening of the year so far. The top two spots are held by Border 2 ( ₹43.50 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( ₹238.60 crore).

About the film

Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle boasts one of the largest ensemble casts seen in a Bollywood comedy in recent years. The film also stars Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle boasts one of the largest ensemble casts seen in a Bollywood comedy in recent years. The film also stars Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In an interaction with ANI, Suniel Shetty had spoken about what a film's release does to an actor, even after 30 years in Bollywood. Talking about the significance of box office, he said, “Everything is connected to it. A film's success is tied to its box office performance. One Friday you may be on top, and the next Friday you may not. So yes, there's always excitement, anxiety, tension, and nervous anticipation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an interaction with ANI, Suniel Shetty had spoken about what a film's release does to an actor, even after 30 years in Bollywood. Talking about the significance of box office, he said, “Everything is connected to it. A film's success is tied to its box office performance. One Friday you may be on top, and the next Friday you may not. So yes, there's always excitement, anxiety, tension, and nervous anticipation.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The film is truly very entertaining. I can't say whether it's good or bad because everyone's perspective is different. When we watch the film, we enjoy it immensely. But when the audience watches it on Friday, their perspective can be completely different,” he added.

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