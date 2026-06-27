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Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar film shows growth, crosses 36 crore

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: The comedy drama is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise.

Jun 27, 2026 10:27 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy-action drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, is out in theatres. The ensemble comedy has been receiving a lot of response from audience and has taken a good start at the box office. (Also read: Welcome To The Jungle review: Akshay Kumar and team deliver a laugh riot; Farida Jalal, Raveena Tandon steal the show)

Welcome to the Jungle box office

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others star in it. (HT_PRINT)

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Welcome to the Jungle has collected 17.27 crore on its second day of release. It is a growth from its opening day haul, which stood at 15.25 crore. With 3.75 crore from paid previews, its total India net collection now stands at 36.27 crore while the total India gross collections are now at 43.18 crore.

Welcome To The Jungle registered the third-biggest Bollywood opening of the year so far. The top two spots are held by Border 2 ( 43.50 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( 238.60 crore).

About the film

Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

“The film is truly very entertaining. I can't say whether it's good or bad because everyone's perspective is different. When we watch the film, we enjoy it immensely. But when the audience watches it on Friday, their perspective can be completely different,” he added.

 
akshay kumar box office
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

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