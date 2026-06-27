Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film beats Bhooth Bangla, Cocktail 2's opening

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's comedy-action drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, was released in theatres on 26 June, with paid previews held on 25 June. The film received good reviews and has taken a decent start at the box office, emerging as the third-biggest Hindi opening of the year by surpassing Bhooth Bangla. Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and other's still from movie.

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide collection According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected ₹15.25 crore net in India on its first Friday. Including ₹3.75 crore from paid previews, its total India net collection now stands at ₹19 crore, while its India gross collection is ₹22.80 crore. Overseas, the film grossed ₹6.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹29.30 crore.

With this, the film has surpassed the opening-day worldwide collections of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2, which grossed ₹23.45 crore, as well as Akshay Kumar's previous hit Bhooth Bangla, which earned ₹28.70 crore. Welcome To The Jungle has now registered the third-biggest Bollywood opening of the year so far. The top two spots are held by Border 2 ( ₹43.50 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( ₹238.60 crore).

About Welcome To The Jungle Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations.

The film is presented by A. A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The third instalment in the Welcome franchise also stars Suniel Shetty, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon and several others in key roles.

Director Ahmed Khan had earlier revealed that there were days when nearly 30 actors were present on set simultaneously. With each actor accompanied by a team of around five people, that alone accounted for nearly 150 individuals. In addition, the production had a crew of around 200 members. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India about managing such a large ensemble, Ahmed said, "Imagine setting up a shoot of this scale; we didn't just need one ground, we had to find two massive adjacent grounds. Why? Because we needed space to park 50 vanity vans. We needed additional holding areas for the background actors and cabins for the main unit. Then consider the commute. The actors arrived in their cars, the technicians in theirs, plus separate vehicles for the makeup teams, hair stylists and personal staff. We were dealing with 200 to 250 cars arriving every day. Managing our set was less like running a traditional film shoot and more like organising a massive music concert every single day!"

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of the film reads: "Overall, not every film needs to be profound. Some just need to entertain. Welcome To The Jungle understands that assignment from the outset and, despite an average finale, delivers enough laughs to make the ride worthwhile."