Welcome to the Jungle box office prediction: Akshay Kumar film set for bigger start than Bhooth Bangla, may hurt Alpha

Akshay Kumar is in his comedy era again. The actor recently tasted success with Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, his first out-and-out comedy in years. Just months later, he is back with Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the Welcome franchise. While Bhooth Bangla had the push of the Priyadarshan-Akshay combine, Welcome to the Jungle seems to be benefiting from the franchise recall and a huge star cast. Early trends indicate a strong opening for the comedy caper, bigger than even the horror comedy.

Welcome to the Jungle advance booking

Akshay Kumar during the title song launch of the film Welcome To The Jungle, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)

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The advance bookings for Welcome to the Jungle started on a slow note just days before the film’s release, but have picked up pace by Thursday afternoon. As of 2 PM on Thursday, less than a day before the first shows begin, Welcome to the Jungle has sold 53K tickets, per Sacnilk, grossing ₹1.26 crore on its first day. The film has sold more tickets for its paid previews and the opening weekend as well. The film is now selling around 4K tickets per hour on the ticketing platform BookMyShow, a positive sign.

Welcome to the Jungle box office prediction

The sluggish start to advance bookings should not be read too much into for a film like Welcome to the Jungle. Comedies usually work better with spot bookings on the day of release, unlike mass action entertainers, which rely heavily on advance bookings from fan clubs. That is why trade insiders are hopeful that Welcome to the Jungle should earn ₹12-15 crore net on its opening day. Estimates say that further ₹3.5-5 crore could come from paid previews, taking the film’s opening to over ₹16 crore. If word of mouth sustains, this figure could reach ₹20 crore net.

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay’s previous film - Bhooth Bangla - had opened at ₹16 crore (including ₹3.75 crore in paid previews). As things stand, Welcome to the Jungle should equal it at the very least, and surpass it with ease if things go well upon release. Welcome to the Jungle vs Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay’s previous film - Bhooth Bangla - had opened at ₹16 crore (including ₹3.75 crore in paid previews). As things stand, Welcome to the Jungle should equal it at the very least, and surpass it with ease if things go well upon release. Welcome to the Jungle vs Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Welcome to the Jungle is getting a solo release, with no competition from any other big releases that weekend. Its first competition will be the following week when Baby Do Die Do and Alpha release. Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is being seen as the big challenge for Welcome to the Jungle’s long run. However, as things stand, the buzz for Welcome to the Jungle is stronger. Trade reports indicate that Alpha is likely to have a single-digit opening (under ₹10 crore) and if Welcome to the Jungle has received favourable reports, it may even hurt Alpha by pulling audiences away from it. All about Welcome to the Jungle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welcome to the Jungle is getting a solo release, with no competition from any other big releases that weekend. Its first competition will be the following week when Baby Do Die Do and Alpha release. Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is being seen as the big challenge for Welcome to the Jungle’s long run. However, as things stand, the buzz for Welcome to the Jungle is stronger. Trade reports indicate that Alpha is likely to have a single-digit opening (under ₹10 crore) and if Welcome to the Jungle has received favourable reports, it may even hurt Alpha by pulling audiences away from it. All about Welcome to the Jungle {{/usCountry}}

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Welcome to the Jungle is a comedy caper that features a host of other stars, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, and Disha Patani. Presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah along with Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome to the Jungle releases in theatres on June 26.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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