Welcome to the Jungle worldwide box office: Akshay Kumar film sweeps past 100 crore mark in 4 days

Welcome to the Jungle worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle released in theatres on Friday and has been doing well at the box office. After a strong opening day, the comedy-drama went on to score a good opening weekend. On Monday, did the film deliver as well? Let's take a look at its worldwide haul so far.

Akshay Kumar scores another century

Welcome to the Jungle worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar leads a large ensemble in this comedy.

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Welcome to the Jungle saw a dip on Monday, but it was steady for the collections to reach the ₹100 crore mark. Sacnilk stated that the film collected a net of ₹8.50 crore from 10,922 shows on Monday in India. The total gross stood at ₹86.53 crore.

Meanwhile, overseas, it collected ₹3 crore. It was a dip compared to the previous days, when it minted ₹16.95 crore from overseas markets. This brings the film's worldwide gross to ₹19.95 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹106.48 crore.

Akshay is on a stellar run with back-to-back hits at the box office. His previous release of 2026, Bhooth Bangla, had also crossed more than ₹200 crore worldwide. Last year's Housefull 5 and Sky Force had also crossed the ₹100 crore club globally.

About the film

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{{^usCountry}} Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welcome To The Jungle revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and quirky characters whose paths cross in a jungle near the border. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of absurd misadventures filled with crime, confusion and action-packed situations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film stars several actors, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali. {{/usCountry}}

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A few days ago, speaking with news agency PTI, Akshay said he realised after the first decade in the Hindi film industry that he was stuck in the action star image and needed to break out urgently. And he did that by exploring different genres such as comedy, drama, romance and horror comedy. “But after that decade, when I saw my films, I felt like slapping myself. I had only done action roles and nobody thought I was capable of anything else. I realised that I needed to transform myself and I wanted to do different characters. I then did Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Toilet...Ek Prem Katha and Padman. I have kept transforming myself,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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