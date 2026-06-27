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Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film beats Bhooth Bangla, Cocktail 2's opening

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty comedy action film takes a decent opening 

Jun 27, 2026 01:42 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's comedy-action drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, was released in theatres on 26 June, with paid previews held on 25 June. The film received good reviews and has taken a decent start at the box office, emerging as the third-biggest Hindi opening of the year by surpassing Bhooth Bangla.

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide collection

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and other's still from movie.

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected 15.25 crore net in India on its first Friday. Including 3.75 crore from paid previews, its total India net collection now stands at 19 crore, while its India gross collection is 22.80 crore. Overseas, the film grossed 6.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to 29.30 crore.

With this, the film has surpassed the opening-day worldwide collections of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2, which grossed 23.45 crore, as well as Akshay Kumar's previous hit Bhooth Bangla, which earned 28.70 crore. Welcome To The Jungle has now registered the third-biggest Bollywood opening of the year so far. The top two spots are held by Border 2 ( 43.50 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge ( 238.60 crore).

About Welcome To The Jungle

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of the film reads: "Overall, not every film needs to be profound. Some just need to entertain. Welcome To The Jungle understands that assignment from the outset and, despite an average finale, delivers enough laughs to make the ride worthwhile."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

akshay kumar suniel shetty arshad warsi
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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