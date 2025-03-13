What did Aamir Khan chat about with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan last night? Actor reveals the hilarious topic

Actor Aamir Khan celebrates a major milestone in his life tomorrow, turning 60. Ahead of the big day, he hosted a meet and greet with the media at Taj Lands End in Mumbai and took on questions from the media. Aamir Khan meets the press ahead of his 60th birthday.

Tea session between the Khans

Aamir was asked about his last night’s meet up with his friends and contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The media asked him what they talked about. Aamir joked that this time, they gossiped about the media.

A journalist asked him if the actors discussed how they are all turning 60 this year. Aamir said, “No actually we didn’t talk about our birthdays at all (giggling). I think we forgot. Yahan wahan ki baatein kar rahe the. Gossiping about you all,” he said.

On a more serious note, Aamir said that the friends met after a long time and had a great afternoon together.

What’s next for Aamir

Aamir is looking forward to the release of his next movie, Sitare Zameen Par. The film is a sequel to his 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par”, that marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim.

The film will, however, have a fresh story and characters. It is expected to release this year.

Also, a film festival dedicated to his career and movies will launch soon.

Films to be screened under the "Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar" are "Dangal", "3 Idiots", "Lagaan", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Raja Hindustani", "Ghajini", "Akele Hum Akele Tum", "Andaz Apna Apna", "PK", "Dhoom 3", "Rang De Basanti", "Ghulam", "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Secret Superstar", "Laal Singh Chadha", "Taare Zameen Par", "Sarfarosh", "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", Talaash", "Fanaa", "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Dil".

The festival which aims to honour Aamir's contribution to Indian cinema, will commence on the actor's 60th birthday, March 14 and will run till March 27 across PVR INOX theatres in the country.