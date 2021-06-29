Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / What Priyanka Chopra's mom predicted for her career: 'Actors are going to look for girls in their 20s'
What Priyanka Chopra's mom predicted for her career: 'Actors are going to look for girls in their 20s'

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her production house. The actor founded her production company Purple Pebble Pictures eight years ago.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:22 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra with her mom Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra turned producer eight years ago. The actor began her own production house called Purple Pebble Pictures and has produced at least 12 movies. Priyanka has now revealed that her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, was one of the reasons she started the production house.

Speaking during a podcast, Priyanka Chopra revealed that Madhu Chopra had a serious conversation with her which led to the actor contemplating other avenues of income.

"The reason I started my production house at that time was because my mom said to me very astutely at one point that, 'You're in your 30s. All these actors are going to be looking for girls in their 20s to work in and in your ripe old age, you need to figure out another avenue.' As amusing as I found that, it was also reality and it gave me sort of a business, I've always been very interested in business, and it gave me sort of a direction and that's how the company was founded," she said, speaking on Telegraph's Imposters podcast.

"We went local instead of doing really big movies. We did regional movies, we gave opportunities to first-time filmmakers, first-time actors, a lot of my movies have won awards for regional cinema and I am very proud of," she added.

While the production house has funded a few regional movies in India, Priyanka took the production house global when she funded international projects such as Evil Eye and The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani directorial went to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says neither she nor Nick Jonas is defined by each other: 'I take immense pride'

Besides her production house, Priyanka has also been busy with her acting projects. Last year, she wrapped the filming on The Matrix 4. Earlier this year, she was seen completing Text For You before she dived into the making of Citadel. Priyanka also confirmed that her next Bollywood movie would release next year.

