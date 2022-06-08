What’s behind the viral slang: Chhoti bachchi ho kya? Heropanti writer Sanjeev Dutta reacts

‘Chhoti bachhi ho kya?’ If you’re on social media, there’s no chance you haven’t seen atleast one reel where someone doesn’t utter this line.

And in the latest instance, the slang has been used in the official Hindi dubbed version of Stranger Things season 4. Fans were quick to spot it when one of the lead characters used it. Netizens are clearly having a field day with memes and even more reels on this. Little did Tiger Shroff know, who mouthed it in his debut film Heropanti, that it will catch on like this That too after eight years, around the time the film’s sequel, Heropanti 2’s released.

Shroff knew that the slang had caught on, because he used it at a promotional event as well, sending his fans into a tizzy. YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate, known for taking dialogues and turning them into songs, made a video on it.

We reach out to the man who came up with ‘chhoti bachhi ho kya?’ in the first place, writer Sanjeev Dutta, who penned the dialogues for Heropanti. He reacts to the craze when he says, “It naturally feels good. And the best part is the dialogue says something good, it doesn’t have a negative connotation. Agar kuchh negative hit hota hai, toh mujhe achha nahi lagta. Jaise the dialogue ‘hum tumme itne chhed karenge…’ (dialogue from the film Dabangg) I don’t like that. Chhoti bachhi ho kya is basically a reprimand, and asks you to be mature. That way it feels good, that a dialogue with the right intention is going viral.”

How does it feel that, a dialogue written for the original film helped in promoting even the sequel? Dutta says, “First of all, I don’t write sequels. I had worked very hard on the original film, as I love Tiger, woh mujhe respect karta hai. I gave everything to that project. Phir uska career ban gaya. I knew Heropanti 2 will not work.”

