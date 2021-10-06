When a Vinod Khanna spoke candidly about his views on sex: 'I am not a saint as far as women are concerned'

With dashing looks and a charismatic personality, Vinod Khanna was a heartthrob and owned the silver screen with his presence. Born on October 6, 1946, Vinod marked his presence in films, earning the audience’s love and critics’ appreciation.

On April 27, 2017, Vinod died after battling cancer for years. On his birth anniversary on Wednesday, let's remember the bold actor, who never shied away from talking about his views on sex, before walking away from the film industry to explore spirituality with Osho.

An old video of Vinod, in which smoked a cigarette while airing his views on sex and how he ‘needs it’ much as anyone else, has surfaced on social media. He also added that people should not object to him being with women. In the video, Vinod says, “Well, I was a bachelor and I am no saint as far as women are concerned. I need sex as much as anybody else does. Without women we won’t be here, without sex we won’t be here, so why should anybody object to my being with women.”

Before following his passion for films, Vinod completed his degree in commerce, the late actor was a graduate from Mumbai-based Sydenham College. Despite being well educated, Vinod Khanna kept his degree aside to entertain fans on the big screen.

Contrary to his image of being Bollywood’s most handsome man, Vinod started his career in films as a villain. Vinod entered the industry with Sunil Dutt’s Man Ka Meet in 1968 and his avatar was well appreciated. Vinod Khanna went on to earn more fame for his act as dacoit Jabbar Singh in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971). Later in his career, Vinod Khanna went on to essay the lead hero in hits such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and The Burning Train to name a few.

On April 27, 2017, weeks after being hospitalised, Vinod lost the battle to bladder carcinoma. Doctors and family were expecting a recovery, but somehow his condition escalated. Sources at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaum, where the veteran actor was admitted, confirmed the news of his death. "Doctors and family were expecting a recovery, but somehow his condition escalated and he succumbed at 11.20," said a hospital statement.