When Aamir Khan spat on Madhuri Dixit's hand, she chased him with a hockey stick

Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit delivered a hit with their movie Dil. The 1990 release continues to be fondly remembered for the duo's chemistry and its songs. However, the movie had some memorable moments off-screen as well. One of which included Aamir pulling a prank which left Madhuri angry.

Appearing on Farhan Akhtar's talk show, Oye! It's Friday, Aamir had revealed that he was faking a palm-reading session for Madhuri and jokingly spat on her hand. Explaining the prank, Aamir had said that he would pretend to read someone's hand and say statements like 'You know you're a very gullible person,' 'Aap bahut emotional hai (you are very emotional), 'Log aapko bewakoof banate hai aur aap believe kar leti hai, jaise ki main bana raha hoon (People fool you and you believe them the way I'm fooling you)' before he would spit.

When Aamir performed the prank on Madhuri, the actor got angry and chased him with a hockey stick. Madhuri, too, confirmed she had chased Aamir on the sets of the movie.

During an Ask Me Anything on Twitter in 2016, Madhuri was asked about the naughtiest thing she has done ever. Madhuri said, "Chased Aamir Khan with a hockey stick on my sets of Dil because he played a prank on me. This is the naughtiest thing I have done."

Despite the success of Dil, Madhuri and Aamir reunited only for one movie, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin which released in the same year as Dil. Both the actors went to achieve more success in the 90s. While Madhuri starred in hits such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! with Salman Khan and Dil Toh Paagal Hai with Shah Rukh Khan, among other movies, Aamir appeared in movies such as Rangeela and Raja Hindustani, among many others.