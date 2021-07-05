When Aamir Khan wanted ex-wife Kiran Rao to act with him in a film: 'She is a fantastic actress'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao informed fans on Saturday that they have separated. The former couple issued a joint statement to share the news of their divorce. Aamir and Kiran were married for 15 years before they parted ways. During the course of their marriage, Aamir had once revealed that he wanted to star opposite Kiran in a feature film.

Kiran Rao, who is a film director, had appeared in Aamir Khan's Dil Chahta Hai. Years later, Aamir confessed that he urged Kiran to star with him in a movie. The actor, during an interview in 2013, said that he wanted Kiran to play a role in her directorial debut Dhobi Ghat.

Aamir opened up about his idea when he was asked if it occurred to the now-former couple 'to star in a full-fledged film as a lead pair.' Speaking with India Today, Aamir had said, "It has occurred to me and I pushed her very hard for it. There was a role in Dhobi Ghat which I wanted her to do. It's the role of Yasmin. Yasmin is the girl in the videotape who my character falls in love with and gets attracted to. I used to see her reading the script and read out. Yasmin's character as she did other characters. And I thought she was just unbelievable as Yasmin."

The role finally went to Kriti Malhotra. Aamir added, "But even otherwise I have suggested to her that we should do a film together because she is a fantastic actress and I would really love to do a film with her."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan sports a chic crop top and shorts for her Pilates class, see pic

Aamir and Kiran, in their statement, had revealed that they separated ‘some time ago’ and added that despite living apart, they will ‘nurture and raise’ their son, Azad Rao Khan, together. “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement said.