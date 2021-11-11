Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

When Abhishek Bachchan told Tiku Weds Sheru's Avneet Kaur she will give Aishwarya Rai 'tough competition' someday

Avneet Kaur will feature in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru. Did you know once Abhishek Bachchan had said she will be Aishwarya Rai's competition?
Abhishek Bachchan had once complimented Avneet Kaur.
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 08:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Avneet Kaur, whose film Tiku Weds Sheru recently went on floors, was once complimented by actor Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek had told a young Avneet that someday, she will give competition to his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai.

Taking to Instagram, Avneet recently shared a video compilation of her journey and struggles over the last few years till Tiku Weds Sheru's announcement.

Sharing the video clip on Instagram on Wednesday, Avneet Kaur wrote, "Ae dil ek din ka yeh kissa nahi (It's not a story of one day) #2010 to #2021 #tikuwedssheru." In the video, a teary-eyed Avneet recalled people telling her, "Aap picture nahi aap TV show karti hai (You don't do movies, you do television shows)."

The clip also featured articles written about her after the filming of Tiku Weds Sheu started. It also gave a glimpse of a crying Avneet when she took part in the dance reality show, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, as a child.

RELATED STORIES

The video showed Abhishek Bachchan, who visited the show as a guest, telling her, "Two more years (hand gesture of calling her) you come into the film industry you can do many movies." Filmmaker Farrah Khan, who was one of the judges, was also heard in the video agreeing with Abhishek.

As per a Telly Chakkar report of last year, Abhishek also told Avneet, “I don’t understand much about choreography but I loved your expressions. I’m going to go home and tell Aishwarya (Rai) that in the next 10 years she has tough competition”.

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut shared Avneet's post on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it, "@avneetkaur_13 you are here because of your hard work and talent... happy to find you (heart face and folding hands emojis) would love to see you as a top actress someday."

Kangana Ranaut shared Avneet's post on her Instagram Stories.

Also Read | Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut shares first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's film

Avneet Kaur began her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters and later participated in Dance Ke Superstars and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She made her acting debut with Meri Maa (2012). She also starred in Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain, Savitri, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini, Aladdin. Avneet was also seen in Mardaani.

Tiku Weds Sheru also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Avneet. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film is Kangana's first production venture.

