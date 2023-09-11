My name is not Khan: When Aishwarya Rai floored everyone with her Koffee With Karan rapid fire answers

Actor Aishwarya Rai has been an excellent orator since her modelling days. She is best known for her witty answers and is often regarded as beauty with brains. Proving the same, she once appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and left everyone including the director in splits with her savage replies. A video of the same has resurfaced on Reddit. Also read: Not Kareena Kapoor-Vijay Varma but Aishwarya Rai and Saif Ali Khan were first choices for Jaane Jaan

It happened so during the rapid-fire segment of the show. When Karan asked Aishwarya, “If you were pinned down and had to market yourself, what would be your best advertising line?” The actor said, “I'm totally worth it.” Karan also asked her, “Can you pass a mirror without looking into it?”

Aishwarya told him sarcastically, “Yeah, why upset the mirror?” “If you had a party who would not make it to the list?” further probed Karan. She chuckled, “I'd meet them at your party.” Aishwarya was also asked to pick between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mani Ratnam, the two directors with whom she has delivered hits. She was also asked about Filmfare and the Cannes Film Festival, to which the actor said, “I do make it to both. I get majorly applauded at one.”

Aishwarya on Kareena Kapoor vs Priyanka Chopra

Aishwarya was also asked to name who was the better actress between Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Calling both ‘good’, Aishwarya mentioned that Kareena was more versatile in her opinion. In the end, Karan questioned her, “Shah Rukh, Saif, Aamir, Salman, the Khan of all seasons? "We are Bachchans for all seasons and my name is not Khan," she ended.

Reddit reacts to old clip

Reacting to the old video, a Reddit user commented, “Where did this Aishwarya go?” “Feisty witty and hot!!!! She was one of a kind. Love the ooooh at the end,” added another. Someone also said, “Brilliant answers!”

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It was the sequel to the 2022 hit film Ponniyin Selvan 1. Besides Aishwarya, the film also had Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu. It narrated the story of the Chola Dynasty and was adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

