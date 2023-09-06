Not Kareena Kapoor-Vijay Varma but Aishwarya Rai and Saif Ali Khan were first choices for Jaane Jaan

Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller Jaane Jaan will premiere on Netflix this month. Recently, it was revealed that Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai were supposed to be a part of the film, which now features Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor in the roles. At Jaane Jaan's trailer launch event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kareena and Sujoy were asked about the same, as per a report by The Indian Express. Also read: Jaane Jaan trailer out Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma star in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Jaane Jaan. The trailer dropped on Tuesday.

Kareena on not being part of Jaane Jaan earlier

Speaking at the trailer launch, Kareena Kapoor said that she was not even a part of the film initially. “Back then I was not even a part of this film. But Saif is extremely excited about Jaane Jaan. He is eagerly awaiting to watch the film. He has seen the trailer four times and he feels that everyone has completely nailed it," she said.

Sujoy on Saif's connection with Jaane Jaan

While speaking about Saif Ali Khan, director Sujoy Ghosh said, “Saif has a history with the film and then like a true husband shoved down his responsibilities on Kareena. We were supposed to do the film but we couldn’t make it and I believe that every film has its own destiny and now it has happened with Kareena so for me it has come a full circle.”

Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai were the original choices for the film. Back when the film was initially announced, Aishwarya had told Bollywood Hungama, “I’ve agreed to do Sujoy’s Durga Rani and the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. I don’t know which one he will start first.” Durga Rani was made as Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016) with Vidya Balan in the lead role.

About Jaane Jaan

Jaane Jaan features Kareena Kapoor alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film marks the first collaboration between the three actors, and will be released on Kareena's birthday on September 21. Kareena, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) alongside Aamir Khan, had opened up about the her films and career during the trailer launch.

Speaking about her filmography, she had said, as reported by PTI, “As an actor, you want to try and do something different every time. For me, it is difficult because I’ve been known for playing Poo (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and Geet (in Jab We Met)... This thing has been fixed in people’s minds. So, that has been a conscious effort that now I want to do different things...”

