When Aishwarya Rai walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival with Shah Rukh Khan 20 years ago

Aishwarya Rai is back in France for the annual Cannes Film Festival. She never ceases to surprise her fans who look forward to her Cannes appearance each year. Until they get to see her red carpet look this season, it is worth noting that the actor first graced the event 20 years ago. She walked with her Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan in a yellow saree complemented with heavy gold jewellery. Also read: Aishwarya Rai leaves for Cannes with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan; poses with fans for pics at airport. Watch

For this year's ritual, Aishwarya left from Mumbai early Tuesday with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya had started taking Aaradhya to Cannes as a baby and she is now 10 years old.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali walk the red carpet at Cannes. (AFP)

Back in 2002, Aishwarya was joined by her Devdas co-star Shah Rukh Khan, who looked dapper in a black suit with a bowtie. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also joined them in a black sherwani. The film was premiered at the festival and was much talked about for being one of the most expensive films made at the time. '

Aishwarya's entry was no less than a fairytale as she arrived in a blue chariot and stepped down only when Shah Rukh gave her a helping hand. She was the first Bollywood actress to represent India and won her admirers with her traditional look in the Neeta Lulla saree.

Devdas actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Cannes Film Festival in 2002. (Reuters)

According to Vogue, Aishwarya said in a statement about her first time at the Cannes Film Festival, "We attended the festival not just as artistes but as proud representatives of Indian cinema, and showcasing a film that meant so much to us. The kind of reception we got for the movie was truly overwhelming and I will cherish it all my life."

During another appearance, Aishwarya donned a skyblue suit while Shah Rukh joined her in stylish casuals.

