When Aishwarya Rai was ready to do Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat but Sanjay Leela Bhansali couldn't find a lead

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have delivered blockbuster movies such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas together. They had also collaborated for Guzarish, which could not measure up to their previous successes. However, did you know that Aishwarya was Bhansali's first choice for Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat?

Both period dramas eventually ended up starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and performed well at the box office.

Aishwarya Rai had once opened up about the projects in a conversation with SpotboyE. The actor had said that while she was ready to play the parts, the director couldn't find her the perfect lead actor for the role of Bajirao and Khilji.

"He didn’t get the Bajirao for me. He wanted me to do Padmaavat, but could not get the Khilji for me, at the casting time. So, that’s how it didn’t happen," she said. "So, at the end of the day, you need to see the casting. If the casting is not happening, then sometimes, it doesn’t come together. The intention is always there to work together, but it didn’t happen. We both loved working with each other, so let’s see, whenever it is meant to be," Aishwarya added.

In 2014, it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached Ajay Devgn for the role of Bajirao. An India Today report, crediting a tabloid, quoted Ajay explaining the reason behind giving the role a pass. "I was approached for the lead role... but we couldn't agree on the terms and conditions... dates, money, everything," Ajay had said.

While Aishwarya and Bhansali haven't reunited for a project since Guzarish, Ajay and the filmmaker have come together for the upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.