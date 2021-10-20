Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Ajay Devgn revealed son Yug slapped him on seeing Parineeti Chopra's character's death in Golmaal Again
bollywood

When Ajay Devgn revealed son Yug slapped him on seeing Parineeti Chopra's character's death in Golmaal Again

Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra starred in Rohit Shetty's 2017 horror-comedy, Golmaal Again. His son Yug was in tears after watching the second half of the film.
Ajay Devgn has a 11-year-old son named Yug. 
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:06 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ajay Devgn had once revealed his son Yug's reaction to his film Golmaal Again. Yug is now eleven years old. 

Ajay had said that Yug had tears rolling down his eyes when he saw Parineeti Chopra's character Khushi's death in the Rohit Shetty film Golmaal Again. 

Ajay was asked his family's reaction to his performances, especially when he has to take a few jokes about himself. Ajay had told Bollywood Hungama in an old interview, “That's really a lot of fun. Even people at home with me, they also laugh at it. In fact, they should be feeling more bad but that's being sporty, that's being a character.”

Talking about Kajol and Yug's reaction, Ajay had added, “They have laughed on everything possible. Kajol doesn't stop laughing. My son cried in the second half, twice. And he slapped me also. On Pari's (Parineeti Chopra) death, his tears were rolling down.  He was sitting in my lap and I asked him what happened and he just give me one saying ‘don’t watch me crying'.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again released in 2017. It was the fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise and also starred Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu. The horror-comedy was a hit with a lifetime domestic collection of around 200 crore. 

Also read: Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: Ajay Devgn gets a blockbuster challenge from Rohit Shetty

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film that marks Golmaal series debut for Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tabu, brings back everything you remember and the things that you forgot, from the previous movies. From the blind owner of a house (Paresh Rawal, Golmaal) to Vasooli bhai, south Indian goons (ala Chennai Express) and Pappi bhai (Johnny Lever), Golmaal Again is like a major throwback to not just Golmaal films but a lot more.”

Ajay Devgn will now be seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 this year.

ajay devgn yug devgn golmaal again rohit shetty
