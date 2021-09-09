When Akshay Kumar took his mother to her ‘favourite place in the whole world’, a casino. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar, who lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on Wednesday, had once shared a video of them celebrating her birthday by taking her to a place she loved the most, a casino.

Last year in January, on the occasion of her birthday, the actor had taken to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself wheeling his mother towards a casino in Singapore. The video, filmed from behind the two of them, showed Akshay going past a signboard which showed ‘casino’ written on it. At one point, as Akshay turned the wheelchair to the left, he stopped near the signboard and pointed towards the text.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote: “Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world: the casino.”

While Akshay has always been reticent about sharing family pictures on social media, over the years, he has shared pictures and videos with his late mother. On Mother's Day in May 2020, he had shared a picture with his sister Alka and their mother and had written: “Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay.”

Likewise, on International Yoga Day in 2019, he had shared a picture of his mother doing yoga and had motivated everyone to start doing yoga as it was ‘never too late’.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2015, Aruna too had spoken about her son and recalled memories from his childhood. She mentioned how he was a ‘trouble starter’ but also cared in his own way. "He was the trouble-starter on our street, and the naughtiest boy in school."

She had mentioned how he would help her with dishes as they had no maids. “We had no help at home when he was a boy, so he would help me do the dishes, clean the clothes, and keep the house up and running, as we couldn't afford a house-help those days. So behind that cheeky grin of his, he has a heart of gold. He was very naughty, but always nice,” she had said.

Akshay has a string of films in the pipeline, including Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.