When Alia Bhatt forgot a key ingredient for making tea and Deepika Padukone came to her rescue, watch

There are five ingredients to make a cup of tea. While many of us are aware of the items, Alia Bhatt once forgot the basic ingredient and Deepika Padukone rushed to her rescue. It all happened during an awards show when Alia was seated with her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal and was asked to name the ingredients.

Alia began listing the items - naming tea leaves, ginger, sugar and milk - but couldn't recall the fifth ingredient. "Kabhi kabhi... (sometimes)", Alia began her statement while trying to remember. Deepika, who was seated beside her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, screamed 'paani' from the crowd and helped Alia. She repeated the answer and Vicky joked, "Kabhi kabhi paani? Bina paani ki chai bhi bana leti hai aap? (sometimes water? You prepare tea without water sometimes?)".

Deepika and Alia have never shied away from showering each other with love. On various occasions, the two stars have been seen dropping sweet compliments on each other's social media posts. The duo's bond was also evident on their appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Alia, who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor was home-quarantined following her diagnosis. On Wednesday, the actor shared a picture to confirm that she has tested negative for coronavirus. Before her diagnosis, Alia was busy wrapping her upcoming movies. She will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, her first project with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also has Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir, directed by Ayan Mukherji in the pipeline. The actor plays a supporting part in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

As for Deepika, she will be seen in '83, alongside Ranveer. She also has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra's domestic noir with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Pathan, with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and the Indian adaptation of The Intern, with Amitabh Bachchan, in the pipeline. She also announced earlier this year that she will be working with Hrithik Roshan on Fighter. She is also a part of Prabhas' upcoming movie.