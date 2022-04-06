When Alia Bhatt had reacted to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's past relationships: 'Main thodi na kam hoon'

Actor Alia Bhatt had once reacted to her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's past relationships. In an old interview in 2019, when Alia was asked about Ranbir's 'troubled past', she had hinted about her past relationships too. She had also spoken about their marriage and Ranbir as a person. (Also Read | Randhir Kapoor slams those who take 'liberties with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor': 'I don’t know why')

In the last week, several reports have emerged that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot in April. The duo made their first appearance as a couple in 2018 at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. They are often seen flying out of Mumbai for vacations and also celebrate several festivals together.

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia had called Ranbir a 'gem' and not a 'difficult' person. She had said, “Let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it.”

Speaking on Ranbir's past, she had said, "How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon (I too have a past)." On tying the knot with Ranbir, she had said that marriage wasn't in her bandwidth. Adding that there’s ‘too much happening in terms of work and life', she had said ‘I’m really too young'.

Last year in December, during the motion poster launch event of Brahmastra a fan had asked Ranbir, "When will you marry Alia or someone else?" Ranbir had replied, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that." However, turning towards Alia, he added, "Humari kab hogi (When will we get married)?" to which a visibly blushing Alia had replied, "Why are you asking me?"

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR with co-stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022.

Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller Heart of Stone, joining Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

