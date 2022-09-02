When Alia Bhatt shared her one big dream: ‘What marriage is for most girls, winning an Oscar is for me’

Alia Bhatt had once spoken about her big dream; it involved her receiving an award at the Oscars and giving a speech on stage. She had said that unlike most girls, who dream of their wedding day, she dreams about the Oscars. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor opens door for mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, walks behind her at airport

Alia is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actors married earlier this year and are currently promoting their much-anticipated film, Brahmastra. It is set to release in theatres on September 9.

Alia had told Pinkvilla in an interview in 2016, "I only think about that one day when I am standing in front of people, receiving an Oscar. What marriage is for most girls, an Oscar is for me."

When she was asked to elaborate her statement during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “Actually the question was do you dream about the day you get married. I just said I dream about the day that I receive an Oscar. What I will wear for that, how I walk on stage, hopefully I won't fall on stage, give a speech, who all I will thank. All these things.”

She further said, "I think its genuinely simple because I don't dream of the day I get married. It's not like I have a problem with the institution of marriage but this is my one big dream."

Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra. She tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 this year at his Mumbai home. The wedding was a two-day affair with only close family members and very few industry friends in presence.

Announcing the wedding on Instagram along with a few dreamy pictures from the nuptials, Alia had written, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together… memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

