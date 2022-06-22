When Amitabh Bachchan kept his cool, Danny Denzongpa got agitated as their car was gheraoed during Khuda Gawah shoot

Actor Danny Denzongpa had once spoken about an incident when actor Amitabh Bachchan kept his calm when their car was gheraoed in Nepal. In an old interview, Danny said that the incident took place during the shooting of Khuda Gawah. At that moment, Danny was 'agitated' but Amitabh, still in his costume and getup, held his hand reassuring him. He had also praised Amitabh calling him a 'fantastic son' who even stayed in the hospital looking after his parents, Harivanshrai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. (Also Read | When Jaya Bachchan saved Danny Denzongpa, Romesh Sharma from bullies: 'She may be small, but she’s a Bengali tigress')

Khuda Gawah (1992) is an epic drama film written and directed by Mukul S Anand. It stars Amitabh, Danny, Sridevi, Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Kiran Kumar. Danny and Amitabh featured together in many films including Agneepath (1990), Hum (1991), Kohram (1999) and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004).

In an interview with Filmfare, Danny had said, “Amitji is a fantastic son. No matter where he’d be shooting – US or Mauritius, he’d fly down to see his ailing parents (the late Dr Harivanshrai and Teji Bachchan). He’d even stay in the hospital looking after them. He’s medically aware and would keep tabs on the treatment given.”

Recalling their shoot, he had said, “We were shooting for Khuda Gawah on the outskirts of Nepal when hundreds of people gheraoed our car. The car was trembling. I was agitated. Amitji, who was in full get-up with pagdi (turban) and beard and despite there being no AC in the car, kept his cool. He held my hand and said, ‘Sit quietly, accept the heat. If you go out you’ll spoil matters’.”

Danny, whose real name is Tshering Phintso, has acted in many films in his career. He made his debut in Bollywood with BR Ishara's Zaroorat. Danny also featured in Dhund, 36 Ghante, Bandish, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, and Dharm Aur Qanoon, Fakira, Chor Machaye Shor, Devata, Kalicharan, Bulundi and Adhikar. He also featured in Seven Years in Tibet alongside Brad Pitt.

Danny will be seen next in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai is a movie which is based on friendship. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The film has been shot in several locations including Lucknow and Nepal. Billed as a story of four friends, the film went into production last October in Nepal.

