When angry Sunil Dutt shouted at Sanjay Dutt for eating on set: 'Who told you to go have lunch'

Sanjay Dutt recently revealed that his father Sunil Dutt once got angry with him for eating lunch without his permission in between shots during Rocky. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt shared a funny anecdote about his father Sunil Dutt on Super Dancer 4. 

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky, which was helmed by his father Sunil Dutt. While the film launched Sanjay as a popular star, the actor recently revealed he didn't have things easy on the set. 

Appearing on Super Dancer Chapter 4, Sanjay revealed he was once shouted at for taking a lunch break without Sunil's permission. He also said that he would address Sunil as ‘sir’ on the sets of Rocky. 

“Working on Rocky was a hard task and especially because my father was the director. We didn't use to have lunch break. Once his assistant, Farooq Bhai came and told me that we don't have a lunch break but I could go and have something. While I was eating the food dad was ready with the shot and asked where I was. Farooq Bhai told him I had gone for lunch and my dad got angry and told him to call me right away. He started shouting at me, asking ‘Who told you to go have lunch, did I say it is a break?’ and all the stuff. He said, 'Don't think you are Sunil Dutt's son',” he said. 

"I used to call him ‘sir’ on the sets so I told him the it was Farooq sir who told me to and then when he asked Farooq Bhai he denied it. He started saying, 'Kids these days don't even think of asking for permission just want to get on with their own stuff'. He started saying that ‘you should have asked Sunil sir before eating, who told you to eat without permission’, and in my head I was like, ‘You told me to eat’," he added. 

Since his debut, Sanjay has starred in numerous hit films. These include Sadak, Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, and the Munna Bhai series. Sanjay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and has KGF: Chapter 2 in the pipeline. 

 

