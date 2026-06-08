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When Anushka Sharma revealed 'cheap harkat' she did after receiving gifts from men: 'I'd check the price...'

Anushka Sharma spoke about why she maintained a strict rule of splitting bills and felt uneasy accepting gifts from men.

Jun 08, 2026 06:37 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Before marrying and settling down with cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma was linked to a few actors. However, the actor had one rule when it came to dating — she always split the bill. In an old interview, Anushka revealed that she often felt uncomfortable receiving gifts from men and would make sure to return the gesture with a gift of equal or greater value.

'Never want a guy to say that he spent money on me'

When Anushka Sharma spoke about receiving gifts from men.

An old video of Anushka and Ranveer Singh from the promotions of their 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl has resurfaced online. Speaking about receiving gifts from men, she said, "Mujhe yeh gift ka fanda bahut stupid lagta hai. In fact, whenever a guy used to give me a gift, I used to get so uncomfortable. Firstly, I would not take the gift, but if I took it, then I would do such a cheap harkat that I would get to know the price of that gift, and then I would gift that person something of the same value or of a higher value. I never want a guy to say that he spent money on me. This thing about money is in me. I always have to split a bill. I cannot allow a guy to pay. Either I am going to pay or I’m going to split the bill. I am very clear in these matters."

Anushka and Virat Kohli's love story

After her marriage to Virat, Anushka gradually stepped away from films to focus on her personal life and other commitments. Her last full-fledged acting role was in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film Zero. She later made a special appearance in Qala in 2022.

The actor had also completed work on Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic based on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the film remains indefinitely stalled following a reported fallout between streaming giant Netflix and the production company Clean Slate Filmz.

 
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