Step inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's luxurious 4-bedroom holiday villa in Alibaug with views of Sahyadri range

Anushka and Virat 's home is built over a 10,000-square-foot plot by globally acclaimed architects at Saota, led by designer Phillippe Fouché. The holiday home is designed in the Californian Konkan-style, with four bedrooms that celebrate raw luxury. According to AD India, the couple chose this place because Virat was looking for ‘a space with a soul, with a sense of belonging and community—a home that is a testament to his own taste.’

On June 1, Architectural Digest India shared pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's holiday home in Alibaug. Calling it an embodiment of biophilic luxury, the photos AD India shared give an inside peek into the power couple's space, the design ethos they followed, and the luxurious interiors. Let's take a look inside:

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Virat Kohli has been the talk of the town as the cricketer recently scripted history on the pitch with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , clinching their second consecutive title against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 31. As RCB fans rejoice over the win, here's a look at his and wife Anushka Sharma's luxurious holiday home in Alibaug.

The villa, set amid verdant scenery, is a sanctuary that blends contemporary neoclassical design with a curated mix of modern and vintage furniture. According to a January 2025 Mint report, it is valued at ₹32 crore.

This stunning space boasts an array of luxurious features that take your breath away, including a temperature-controlled pool, a custom kitchen, and four elegant bathrooms, alongside a relaxing jacuzzi and a beautiful garden. The exquisite finishes, from pristine stones, exotic Italian marbles, to Turkish limestone and travertine, add character to the space.

The interiors A few other standout features that make the home gorgeous are the double-height cut-out ceiling decorated with natural hardwood. The house follows an elaborate open layout, accentuated with expansive windows and glass walls, that let natural light stream in and fill the space.

Additionally, the four rooms inside the villa feature expansive balconies offering stunning views of the Sahyadri range. The expansive garden of the home, featuring an inviting al fresco dining area, matches the villa’s elegance, architecture, and the surrounding nature.

A few other key features of the couple's holiday home include circadian lighting, advanced air and water filtration, tastefully curated furniture, and biophilic interiors.