Anushka Sharma aces cool girl aesthetic as she celebrates RCB's IPL victory with Virat Kohli in cute white lace top look

Staying true to the French-girl aesthetic, the actor paired the romantic top with Sezane's jeans, priced at approximately ₹13,300 ($160), per fashion-based Instagram account, Bollywood Celebrity Style. The light-wash, wide-leg jeans offered a relaxed contrast to the top's fitted bodice, grounding the look in casual cool.

For the high-stakes final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Anushka Sharma opted for a look that balanced comfort with a sophisticated aesthetic. She wore a top from the Parisian label Sezane. Priced at approximately ₹11,500 ($130) on the brand's website, the white sleeveless top featured intricate lace, a delicate ruffle hem, and a flattering square neckline. The lace's texture added a romantic, soft-girl vibe to the high-intensity stadium environment.

While Virat Kohli was busy scripting history on the pitch, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, was channelling her signature effortless, luxe vibe from the stands. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their second consecutive title against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 31, 2026, Anushka’s understated yet chic IPL ensemble grabbed attention. Also read | Anushka Sharma pairs her simple white top with a ₹2 lakh luxe watch as she cheers Virat Kohli at RCB vs GT match

How Anushka styled her look What caught fans' eyes wasn't just the outfit, but also the accessories. Days after Anushka was seen wearing a turquoise-blue digital 'jaap' counter, used to count mantras, she made a grounded statement amidst the celebratory chaos of the IPL final on May 31.

She kept it minimal with a sleek Cartier watch, a pair of delicate stud earrings, and her ever-present choker, blending luxury with chic. As she joined Virat on the field to celebrate RCB’s back-to-back victory, her look proved that sometimes, the most powerful style statement is the one that looks like you just threw it on.

Anushka Sharma's IPL looks In a world of over-the-top stadium fashion, Anushka’s choice to wear a white camisole and jeans for the most-watched match of the year was a statement. In fact, her clean, white, simple stadium looks became her uniform as she attended Virat's matches — neutral, supportive, and never overshadowing the game, yet impossible to ignore.

Take a look at some of her IPL 2026 looks for proof:

