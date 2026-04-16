Anushka Sharma's stylish crop blouse-maxi skirt look to cheer RCB at 2026 IPL wins over fans, they call her 'Lady luck'

Anushka Sharma's stadium outfits to support her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) have been the talk of the town. From stylish tops with denim or linen pants to breezy cotton dresses, the actor's style file is one to take inspiration from. Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli at the RCB vs LSG IPL match.

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On Wednesday, Virat Kohli's IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), played against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and won by 9 wickets. During the intense match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Anushka was in the stands cheering for RCB, exciting fans who flooded the social media with comments like, “Lady luck in the stands.”