Anushka Sharma serves another lovely stadium look for RCB vs MI IPL match in a simple black and white outfit

Anushka Sharma' s stadium fits have always been the talk of the town. From stylish dresses to breezy cotton suits and simple linen outfits, the actor makes a style statement with her signature ‘less is more’ aesthetic. This time around, she wore a black top, paired with white pants and simple yet luxurious accessories.

Anushka was seen cheering for RCB and her husband from the stands. For the occasion, the actor opted for a simple ensemble, a combination of the classic black-and-white look. Let's decode her outfit.

Anushka Sharma was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to support her husband, Virat Kohli , and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team as they played against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB won the IPL match against MI by 18 runs.

The black top Anushka chose for the outing has a round crew neckline, half-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and a slightly cropped silhouette. The pants she wore with the crew-neck blouse feature a mid-rise waist, a relaxed, straight leg fit, and an ankle-length, flowy, distressed hem.

The styling She accessorised the ensemble with black strappy flats, stacked bracelets, a luxurious gold bracelet watch, a statement ring with an onyx stone, a black-and-white top-handle Kelly bag to match her outfit, and a beaded choker necklace.

Lastly, Anushka left her tresses loose with the ensemble, styled in a centre parting and cascading down her shoulders, adding a breezy touch to her overall look. As for the glam, the actor opted for feathered brows, glossed pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glowing base, and minimal mascara-coating on the lashes.

About Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma is an award-winning Indian actor. Her husband, Virat Kohli, is an Indian cricketer. The couple's relationship began during a 2013 ad shoot. After which, they tied the knot in 2017. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Tuscany. Later, they welcomed two kids. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.