Quote of the day by Asha Bhosle: ‘Sangeet ek aisi kala hai jo janam janam tak apne saath chalti hai…’

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who established herself as a legend with her melodious voice, passed away on April 12. The singer was born in 1933 into a music-oriented family. She started singing professionally at the age of 9.



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An iconic playback singer for hundreds of Bollywood movies, her demise marks the end of an era in Indian music. The singer defined Hindi cinema, acting as a strong pillar. She recorded over 12000 songs in multiple Indian languages, denoting her extraordinary versatility, range, and enduring contribution to Indian music across generations and languages. Her illustrious career spanned over eight decades.

On Saturday, Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. On this tragic occasion, let's revisit one of her quotes that showcases her dedication to her craft and how she will forever live on in people's hearts through her music.

“Sangeet ek aisi kala hai jo janam janam tak apne saath chalti hai, kyunki hum usko itni mehnat se usko pakad ke rakhte hain, aavaj ko yeh aur iska pooja hi karte hain, toh ek ek cheez hai jo humare saath chalti hai, shareer yahi reh jata hai lekin aavaj zaroor jaati hai, [Music is such an art that stays with you across lifetimes, because we hold on to it with so much hard work. We worship the voice and everything connected to it, so it is something that continues with us. The body remains here, but the voice certainly lives on.]” she said.