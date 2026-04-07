Anushka Sharma looks prettiest in a striped blouse at the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match. It costs…

Anushka Sharma was at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to support her husband, Virat Kohli, as his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), played against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB won the match by 43 runs. Anushka Sharma cheers for RCB during a match.

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During the match, Anushka was seen supporting her husband and RCB from the stands, cheering them on. For the occasion, the actor wore a striped top and pants. If you loved her blouse, we have found the price details.