Anushka Sharma looks prettiest in a striped blouse at the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match. It costs…
At the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match, Anushka Sharma sported a chic Bentley Cotton Polo sweater, accessorised elegantly. Here's what her blouse costs.
Anushka Sharma was at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to support her husband, Virat Kohli, as his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), played against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB won the match by 43 runs.
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During the match, Anushka was seen supporting her husband and RCB from the stands, cheering them on. For the occasion, the actor wore a striped top and pants. If you loved her blouse, we have found the price details.
What did Anushka Sharma wear?
For her stadium visit to watch the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match, Anushka wore a cropped blouse made from organically grown cotton. The cute, sleeved, collared polo top comes with a button front and is a not-so-basic basic look for your casual summer outings or brunch dates. You can even convert it into a beach look by pairing it with a breezy skirt or linen pants.
The polo sweater top features blue and mustard stripes on a pristine white base, a collared neckline with a plunging V detail, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.
Anushka's blouse is from the clothing label Reformation. It is called the Bentley Cotton Polo Sweater and comes in the Seasonal Fior Di Latte Navy Multi Stripe shade. If you wish to buy the blouse, it is available on the brand's website for ₹16,900.
How did Anushka style it?
Anushka accessorised the blouse with minimal yet elegant jewels, including a gold choker necklace, stylish stud earrings, and stacked gold and silver bracelets. She left her tresses loose with the outfit, parted in the middle.
As for the glam, she went with feathered brows, a sleek stroke of black eyeliner, a minimal coat of mascara, blush-tinted cheeks, a mauve-rouge lip shade, and a dewy base.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved Anushka's simple yet elegant look for the match. One Instagram user commented, “Her stadium looks are best.” Another remarked, “Such a star always.” Someone else wrote, “She is so elegant.”
About Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is an award-winning Indian actor. Her husband, Virat Kohli, is an Indian cricketer. The couple's relationship began during a 2013 ad shoot. After which, they tied the knot in 2017. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Tuscany. Later, they welcomed two kids. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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